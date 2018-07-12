Cadets help Spa Singers hit the high notes!

Cadets from the 17 (Coningsby) Squadron, Air Training Corps, were out in force to help a musical evening at St Peter’s Church in Woodhall Spa go with a real swing.

The Spa Singers wowed a full house in a specially arranged programme to celebrate the RAF’s 100th birthday.

The programme was put together by The Spa Singers’ music director Jan Allen.

It featured everyone singing happy birthday to the RAF along with classics like ‘White Cliffs of Dover’ and ‘Rule, Britannia’ and ‘Jersualem.’ Soloists were Ian Meyers and Richard Adams.