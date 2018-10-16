Busy Christine is top of the volunteer pops

A volunteer based at Horncastle Police Station has been recognised for her outstanding work as a volunteer.

Christine Ivett, who lives in the Horncastle area, was described as an ‘exceptional volunteer’ after starting with Lincolnshire Police in 2015.

She received a highly commended certificate in the volunteer of the year category at a recent Lincolnshire Police awards event which recognised professionalism, dedication and outstanding contributions to policing in the county.

Christine attends the police station on a weekly basis to assist with administrative tasks, which allows officers to be out in the community and provide a more visible presence.

Christine performs a myriad of roles and she often completes vehicle checks, downloads drink drive devices to ensure that they are all serviceable when needed by officers, takes fleet vehicles to headquarters when required and attends community events.

She also assists with educating vulnerable people on the dangers of fraud and scams and attends careers days at schools, designed to encourage pupils to apply for the Special Constabulary and Lincolnshire Police.

Christine also compiles crime figure reports which officers are able to take to the local meetings.

Collating crime figures is a time consuming task but is invaluable to officers and provides vital feedback to members of the public.

A spokesman for the force said: “Christine is a highly valued member of the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and is always keen to assist where possible.

“You never hear Christine decline a task and she is always keen to take on new challenges.

“Her enthusiasm is clear for all to see and she regularly gives up her time to assist at the last minute.

“The contribution provided by Christine is exceptional. She was described at the ceremony as ‘a credit to Lincolnshire Police’.”

Chief Constable Bill Skelly and Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis attended the awards, and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale presented the certificate to Christine.