Businesses thanked for donations to community larder

Officials at Horncastle’s Community Food Larder have thanked local businesses who made donations in the run up to Christmas.

Staff at Lloyds Bank (pictured above) arranged a collection of food donated by their customers via the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Staff at Tesco organised ‘reverse’ Advent calendars, which encourage the public to give rather than receive as they count down to Christmas.

People collect one food item each day and, on Christmas Eve, the whole calendar is donated.

The Larder welcomes donations of non-perishable foods and has collection points in Tesco, Co-op Horncastle Medical Centre, St Mary’s Church, The Old Stables and Horncastle Methodist Church.