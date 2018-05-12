Businesses from Horncastle area celebrate success at ELBA 2018

Businesses from the Horncastle News area are celebrating after enjoying success at the second annual East Lindsey Business Awards.

The prestigious awards saw almost three dozen businesses compete across nine award categories in the grand final which took place at the Southview Park Hotel in Skegness.

Visitor Attraction of the Year was won by Tattershall Farm Park. Award presented by Coun Steve Kirk (East Lindsey District Council).

The evening was a chance to celebrate the district’s business excellence with Tattershall Park Farm and Coningsby-based MTAG Composites - coming out on top.

The award winners in each of the nine categories were as follows:

• Excellence in Customer Care - Crofts Estate Agents, Louth;

• Independent Retailer of the Year - Hunt’s Coaches, Alford;

Post & Pantry, in Donington on Bain, was 'highly commended' in the Independent Retailer of the Year category.

• New Business Idea or Innovation - Lincolnshire Aqua Park, Mablethorpe;

• Accommodation Provider of the Year - Brackenborough Hall Coach House, Louth;

• Manufacturer of the Year - MTAG Composites, Coningsby;

• Visitor Attraction of the Year - Tattershall Park Farm, Tattershall;

• Best Place to Eat - The Railway Tavern, Aby;

• Young Business Owner of the Year - Nicolle Herrington from Turtle Tots North Lincs, Skegness.

• Lifetime Achievement in Business - Janet Stubbs, Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Marie Scott, from Tattershall Park Farm, said: “We were delighted to be awarded Visitor Attraction of the Year.

“We have lots of families visit regularly that have been on this journey with us from the start and have seen our team grow.

“ We are so proud of our Farm Park and are really passionate about making sure we keep getting better.

“It’s amazing that our team have been recognised for delivering a great value to our visitors and that we as a business have achieved recognition for what we do for our local area too.”

It was the second year in a row MTAG have triumphed in the awards - a fact that highlights the company’s reputation as one of the most successful in East Lindsey.

ELDC’s Portfolio holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk praised all the award winners.

ELDC organised the Awards in association with Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

The council thanked all the event sponsors including main sponsor Duncan & Toplis and media partner Johnston Press.