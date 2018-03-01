UPDATED: Help! Get me to the church on time

It turned into a real white wedding for one couple who had arranged to tie the knot in Lincoln yesterday (Thursday).

Stranded in snow bound Horncastle, Mike Enright - along with his bestman - thought he would never get to the wedding venue 25-miles to marry Gina Metcalfe.

However, good will prevailed after a call to BBC Radio Lincolnshire - Lincoln Audi got in touch and offered to send a vehicle to transport the wedding party, as well as the wedding cake and flowers.

The wedding went ahead as planned - congratulations Mr and Mrs Enright.

Original story:

A couple were hoping to beat the ‘Beast from the East’ and tie the knot at their wedding this afternoon (Thursday).

Mike Enright and Gina Metcalf were due to get married at a hotel in Lincoln.

However, the groom was stuck in Horncastle because of bad weather - 25 miles from his wedding venue.

Best man Ben Yarnell was also marooned in snow-hit in Horncastle, along with family members and other guests.

According to the BBC, Mr Enright’s father rang them and a car dealer offered to send a 4x4 to get the groom to the ceremony on time.

The wedding is at 4pm but ominously the A158 between Horncastle and Lincoln is particularly badly hit by the weather.