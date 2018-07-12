This is when the UK’s first purpose-built marine North Sea Observatory will open its doors on Lincolnshire’s coast

The date has been announced for the UK’s first purpose-built marine observatory to open its doors to the public

The brand new North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards is the latest addition to the county’s ever-growing collection of tourist attractions and is set to open on Monday July 30.

The new building includes information and exhibitions on the local areas rich natural history, an art space, a café and public toilets, and serves as an impressive gateway to the Coastal Country Park.

Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development, said: “The observatory is something unique to Lincolnshire, and is the perfect spot for people to enjoy our spectacular coastline and its beautiful wildlife. And there’s plenty for the kids to do too.

“However, this is just one of a series of investments on the coast, which we are confident will help attract new visitors to the area.

“Combined with the nearby outdoor theatre space and the new visitor centre at Gibraltar Point, it will help extend the traditional tourist season, providing a significant boost to the economy.

“We had hoped to open to the public slightly earlier, but were delayed due to works that had to be completed within the building, including additional fire prevention measures.

“We’re now confident that there will be no further delays.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to get this fantastic new attraction completed in time for the busy summer season.”

The observatory will be open all year round. The opening hours are as follows:

* 30 July to 4 September – 9am to 6pm

* 5 September to 30 October – 9am to 5pm

Winter opening hours are to be confirmed.

The project was funded by Lincolnshire County Council, the Coastal Communities Fund, the Arts Council England and RDPE LEADER Coastal Action Zone.

For more details on the North Sea Observatory, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/nso