Showhome design will celebrate RAF history

Coningsby’s RAF history will be celebrated as part of the interior design of a new showhome opening in the village.

Chestnut Homes is getting ready to unveil two new showhomes at Kings Manor, its development off Hoplands Road in Coningsby, this Saturday, January 20.

A computer-generated image of The Ingram at Kings Manor, Coningsby EMN-180116-093533001

The showhomes have been styled by interior designers Etch Interiors, who took their inspiration from around the world, as well as the nearby RAF Coningsby base.

Hannah Stelling, design director for Etch Interiors, said: “In the first showhome, named Arundel House, we have highlighted Coningsby’s rich RAF history with a fun airplane illustrated children’s bedroom.

“The house is rich, opulent and classic in style, with a fun eclectic twist. We have used quite a neutral yet dramatic colour pallet, combining rich textured fabrics with geometric patterns; adding a touch of chic with gold metallic elements.

“The second showhome, named The Ingram, has a simple Scandinavian inspired design, with natural patterning and bold blocks of colour.

“It features a forest wall mural, which visitors will see when they walk through the front door.”

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “Both of the showhomes are ideal for family living and the team at Etch Interiors have done a great job of creating two eye-catching design schemes.

“We look forward to showing visitors around the new showhomes from Saturday 20th January.”

Chestnut Homes is building 59 new homes within the latest phase at Kings Manor.

To find out more, call 01526 343323 or visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk