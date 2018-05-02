Residents express worries about future of town’s two banks

Residents and business owners in Horncastle are worried the town’s two remaining banks could be next in line - if there are any further closures.

The town lost two High Street branches last year - NatWest and HSBC.

While there are no plans to close the two remaining banks - Lloyds and Barclays - people admit they are concerned.

Paul Atkinson, who runs a business from home said: “You do worry what the future has in store.

“They seem to be closing (banks) all over the place and even if Horncastle only lost one more, it would be a massive blow to the town.

His comments come as concerns continue to mount over the decision by Lloyds to shut its branch in Coningsby this October.

Lloyds stress customer use of the branch - the only bank in Coningsby - does not justify it continuing.

However, there has been widespead condemnation of the decision with MP Victoria Atkins and East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland both writing to Lloyds to demand a U-turn.

Coningsby Town Council also criticised Lloyds, saying the closure had come as a ‘total shock’ to the whole community.’

Lloyds stress people can use the Post Office in Coningsby, and alternative cash machines are available.

Customers, though, face a trip to Horncastle for the nearestLloyds’ branch - and there are only two buses in each direction a day.

Tracey Firth, who owns The Cutting Cupboard in Coningsby, said the bank closure would have a ‘big effect’ on the area.

Ms Firth said: “ I do all my business and personal banking at the branch - it is an asset to the town.

“I haven’t got time to go to Horncastle.”