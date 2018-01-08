Regional law firm receives award for excellence

Delighted representatives from Wilkin Chapman solicitors have been presented with the NFU’s first ever award for legal excellence.

As part of the NFU Legal Assistance Scheme’s 30th birthday celebrations during 2017, it was decided to create an NFU Legal Panel Excellence Award.

Audits judged each legal firm based on a set of criteria – and Wilkin Chapman, which is the NFU’s Legal Panel firm for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire – scored the highest.

With seven offices across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, including offices in Horncastle, Louth, Alford and Market Rasen, Wilkin Chapman is the region’s largest law firm.

Wilkin Chapman partner Andrew Holt and colleague Eloise Tuplin were guests at a special event to mark the Legal Assistance Scheme’s anniversary and were presented with the award by the Director General of the NFU, Terry Jones and the Chairman of the Legal Board, Trevor Foss.

Speaking of the award, Andrew Holt said: “We are honoured to receive this inaugural award ahead of 15 other legal panel firms.

“This was so unexpected but we are absolutely delighted to have received this recognition from the NFU. We work very hard to ensure that we provide the best possible service to the NFU and legal advice to its members.”

NFU East Midlands regional director, Gordon Corner added: “We are very proud that Wilkin Chapman has been awarded the first Legal Panel Excellence Award – it shows the commitment and hard work they put into the relationship, one that the NFU enjoys with all three of the region’s legal panel firms.

“Members benefit from our close working relationship on many issues connected with their farming businesses, from contracts and tenancy issues to renewable energy, employment and insolvency.

“Well done to all at Wilkin Chapman on winning this inaugural award.”