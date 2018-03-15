Recruitment drive will help deliver ultrafast broadband across Lincolnshire

More than 30 trainee engineers will be hired across Lincolnshire as part of the largest recruitment drive ever undertaken by Openreach.

Across the UK, 3,500 new engineers will help deliver ultrafast Fibre to the Premises broadband to three million premises, support evolving mobile networks and improve customer service

The announcement follows news that Openreach, Britain’s leading digital network business, will accelerate plans to build more ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband across the country.

More than 30 new Lincolnshire roles, part of 3,500 available across the UK during the next 12 months, will be located in towns including Horncastle, Louth, Boston and Skegness.

Trainees will join the UK’s largest team of telecoms engineers working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install new services over Openreach’s national broadband network.

Openreach’s ‘Fibre First’ programme will deliver expanded ‘full fibre’ FTTP networks in up to 40 towns, cities and boroughs, setting it on a trajectory to reach ten million British premises by the mid-2020s.

It has committed to making FTTP available in three million British homes and business by the end of 2020 and, if the conditions are right, intends to go significantly further, bringing the benefits of FTTP technology to the majority of homes and businesses in the UK.

Speaking ahead of the official opening today of Openreach’s new fibre engineering training centre in Bradford, one of 12 new regional centres built to support the fibre roll-out, Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “These trainee engineers will be playing a vital role in the future success and prosperity of the UK.

“Over the last year our 22,200 engineers have been the driving force behind Government reaching its target of making ‘superfast’ broadband available to more than 95 per cent of the country, whilst also improving our customer service performance - but we want to do more.

“Every day, Openreach engineers are working in all weathers across the length and breadth of Britain, connecting homes and businesses and making sure people can access the high quality broadband services they need.

“We are already investing in upskilling our engineering team and today’s announcement of new jobs, including 120 in the East Midlands, underlines our commitment to make our ‘Fibre First’ programme a reality - future-proofing Britain’s broadband network and supporting emerging mobile technologies like 5G.”

Richard Hall, infrastructure delivery director for Openreach in the East Midlands, said: “This latest recruitment represents a further major investment in Lincolnshire and is very exciting news for the whole region.

“We’re looking forward to men and women from all walks of life applying for these roles at Openreach as we’re keen to engage with the aspiring engineers of tomorrow and to build a diverse workforce that reflects the hugely diverse communities we serve.

“Becoming an engineer can be an incredibly rewarding career, and we’re constantly improving our training and recruitment programmes to make sure we attract and keep the best engineers in the business.

“This year we’ve invested heavily in upskilling our people, so they can now do more for customers in a single visit and we recently launched new career pathways to give our engineers a clear sense of the skills, accountabilities and experience they need to get where they want to be.

“We’re committed to helping people realise their potential so we’re also delighted to be offering work experience placements, under the Movement to Work programme, to 18-24 year olds who are currently not in education, employment or training.”

Further details are available at www.movementtowork.com