Lincolnshire Wolds garage business is a family affair

Nine months ago, Ian Gordon was repairing landing craft in the British Army.

Now, the former Marine Engineer is proudly following in the footsteps of his father after opening a car garage on the South Ormsby Estate in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Ian’s late father, Joe, was a mechanic all his life and started Gordon’s Auto & Electrical Services in 1980.

Ian has fond childhood memories of holding the light for his dad while he carried out his repairs.

Now re-launched under the name Gordon’s Autos, the family business is going full circle as Ian has taken his own son, Thomas, under his wing as an apprentice.

Ian, who retired from the Army last April, said: “It’s great that I can carry on the family trade with my first proper garage.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m proud to be teaching my son, Thomas the same skills my father taught me.

“The local community has been really welcoming and we’re already off to a great start as word of mouth spreads.

“I’m not the sort of person to sit back and relax in retirement - I see it as a chance to follow my dreams and do the things I’ve wanted to do for years.”

The South Ormsby Estate is currently undergoing a regeneration.

As the historic hall and grounds are being restored, the estate’s team is helping new businesses to establish themselves within the beautiful landscape. Gordon’s Autos is the latest business to arrive on site and more companies are looking to set up on the estate in 2018.

The estate team has helped Thomas enrol at Lincoln College so he can complement his engineering skills with a qualification in car repair.

The estate has also helped Ian refurbish the garage, which has been serving the community for generations.

Community and Business Manager at South Ormsby Estate, Joe Blissett says Ian’s garage is off to a great start.

He added: “Ian’s expertise and enthusiasm is inspiring.

“It is just the sort of thing we want to encourage on the estate.

“While it was a stately home for hundreds of years, the 3.000 acre estate was also a really important site for the local economy with people employed across a wide range of industries - and that’s the plan for the future here too.

“Ian’s garage has been really well received by customers.”

•To find out more about the estate - and the exciting plans for its restoration and business use - visit www.southormsbyestate.co.uk