Illustrating communication at conference

They say a picture paints a thousand words, which is why the annual Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership conference in September will be live-illustrated for the first time.

Illustrator and cartoonist Chris Shipton will be using his pen and his artist’s eye to capture everything that goes on at the LEP Conference 2018 at the Lincolnshire Showground on September 28.

A cartoonist at heart, Chris has drawn since he was old enough to hold a pen and has a degree in drawing from Camberwell College of Arts and lives in Oxford.

He travels around the world to draw and works for a diverse set of clients at events, covering subjects as varied as transport infrastructure, global heath, financial markets and future planning.

He specialises in drawing pictures of events and communicating them in a way that delights, informs and inspires audiences.

Ruth Carver, Director of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to make our annual conference a memorable and stimulating event for delegates and exhibitors.

“We’re sure people will be wowed by Chris and his unique way of communicating ideas and events in graphic form.

“We’ll be beaming his live illustrations around the venue so that everyone at the event can enjoy them and learn from them.”

This year’s theme is The Future of the Lincolnshire Economy and hundreds of business people in Greater Lincolnshire have already secured their places.

However, free delegates’ passes for the Greater Lincolnshire LEP Conference are still available from gllepconf18.eventbrite.co.uk .

The keynote speakers will be Sir John Peace, Chairman of the Midlands Engine, and Ursula Lidbetter MBE, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

The LEP Conference 2018 is staged in partnership with the Institute of Directors (IoD), the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

It takes place at the EPIC Centre, Lincolnshire Showground, from 8am to 2pm on Friday, September 28.