Horncastle home to new Hunters branch

One of the country’s leading estate agents has opened a new branch in Horncastle, adding to their fast expanding network.

Hunters will be based in East Street and it means the company now has nine branches with offices in Lincoln, Louth, Spilsby, Woodhall Spa, Skegness, Sutton-on-Sea, Mablethorpe and Grimsby.

The Horncastle branch will be operated by Michael Noonan, who had previously traded as local estate agent, Lincs4homes, before joining the Hunters network.

The announcement follows a successful year for the team who recently won gold for Horncastle at the British Property Awards 2017, and Bronze for East Midlands (Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire).

Mr Noonan said: “We’re delighted to be part of one of the leading estate agents in the country. Hunters has an excellent track record in both sales and lettings, and with the support that Hunters are able to provide in key areas of marketing, technology, training and communication, we believe we can now offer unrivalled benefits to existing and prospective customers.”

While Hunters have moved into premises previously occupied by Lincs4Homes, they are following in the footsteps of two other estate agents - Lovelle and Pygott and Crane - who have moved into the town’s high street, adding to competition locally.