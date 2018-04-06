Horncastle base for new financial expert

Financial services broker, Midlands Asset Finance (MAF), has bolstered its presence in Lincolnshire by appointing a new relationship manager in the region.

Based in Horncastle, Tom Gawne has joined the business to support SME and major corporate clients in Lincolnshire and the East Midlands with any asset finance, invoice finance or property funding.

Working in Lincolnshire for the last 10 years, Tom joins MAF from SME Banking, Lloyds Banking Group, where he spent a total of eight years as a commercial manager, looking after a portfolio of clients and providing loan and overdraft solutions.

Tom is the first new member of staff to join MAF in 2018, following a rapid expansion in 2017 which saw six new members of staff join the firm, which is headquartered in the East Midlands, just off junction 28 of the M1.

Outside of work, Tom is kept busy by his two sons, Elijah and Zach, and he enjoys splitting his time between watching football, cycling and playing golf.

On joining the firm, Tom said: “I’m really excited to be starting with MAF and all the new challenges it will bring.

“The financial markets are ever-changing and with so many options out there in how to finance deals, I see the role of a broker as being key to the success and growth of businesses looking to finance their capital expenditure or to fund other projects.

“I’m looking forward to building new relationships with clients throughout Lincolnshire.”

•Businesses currently considering finance options can find out more at http://midlandsassetfinance.co.uk or use MAF’s online tool at http://assetfinancecompared.co.uk.