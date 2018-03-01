Help! Get me to the church on time

A couple were hoping to beat the ‘Beast from the East’ and tie the knot at their wedding this afternoon (Thuersday).

Mike Enright and Gina Metcalf were due to get married at a hotel in Lincoln.

However, the groom was stuck in Horncastle because of bad weather - 25 miles from his wedding venue.

Best man Ben Yarnell was also marooned in snow-hit in Horncastle, along with family members and other guests.

According to the BBC, Mr Enright’s father rang them and a car dealer offered to send a 4x4 to get the groom to the ceremony on time.

The wedding is at 4pm but ominously the A158 between Horncastle and Lincoln is particularly badly hit by the weather.