Funding opportunity for Greater Lincolnshire business projects

Bids are now being accepted for the next round of the European Regional Development Fund.

Funding is available for projects related to the following areas:

• promoting research and innovation in Greater Lincolnshire

• enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in Greater Lincolnshire

• promoting climate change adaptation, risk prevention and management in Greater Lincolnshire

The deadline for outline applications is Friday, January 26, 2018.

For more, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/news