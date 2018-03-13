Free training days for Lincolnshire farm operators

Louth Tractors is running a series of free AFS training days next week for farm machinery operators working on farms across Lincolnshire.

The courses, on Wednesday, March 21, at Limber Village Hall and Thursday, March 22, at Belchford village hall, will run through all the latest updates, operator notes and safety guidance for when using Trimble and AccuGuide products in tractors and combines.

Open to all, the sessions will start at 9am and there will be light refreshments provided each day too.

Robert Wilmshurst, AFS specialist from Louth Tractors, said: “With more and more new machines coming with AFS as standard, as well as a growing number of retrofits to older models, staying up-to-date with the technology inside machinery is more important now than ever.”

Spaces are limited.

Anyone wanting to attend should email admin@louthtractors.co.uk, call 01507 605441 or click here

