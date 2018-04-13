Former Horncastle pupil Fraser proves to be a TV success

Millions of viewers tuned in to watch local artist Fraser Scarfe make his debut on the BBC’s Big Painting Challenge on Sunday.

Fraser, a former pupil at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle, was one of the guest judges.

A highly successful landscape artist in his own right, Fraser also presented a special report on the work of John Constable.

Constable is one of the country’s best known artists and Fraser praised his work as ‘revolutionary.’

Fraser also impressed as a judge as amateur artists battled to stay in the programme which sees a ‘contestant’ leave every week.

Fraser had to judge a series of paintings under the banner of nature. The programme was filmed in woodland at the Westonbirt Arboretum.

In the end, he and another judge agreed to vote off Bokani Tshidzu.