Federation says - We need our local banks

More support needs to be given to small businesses affected by the closure of town centre banks.

That is the message from Mike Cherry who is the national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses.

Two major banks recently closed in Horncastle’s High Street and Mr Cherry says the loss of any branches are a blow.

He explained “Bank branches are still vital to local economies up and down the country.

“Small firms still hugely value the in-person support they receive at branches. For many, these are relationships that have built up over years.”