Developer in Bourne starts new year with land deals for £35 million developments

A prominent developer has just unveiled a £35 million package of new deals to build nearly 200 homes.

Larkfleet Homes, in Falcon Way, Bourne, has bought a number of housing sites in Horncastle, Baston, Nettleham and Boston and which it intends to develop during the new year.

Larkfleet Homes chief executive Karl Hick.

It plans to build 189 new homes with a total development value of £35 million.

These follow a series of deals last year that saw the company buy sites with a total development value of £70 million in Whittlesey, Corby, Collingham, in Nottinghamshire, and Colsterworth, Weston and Horncastle - all in Lincolnshire - for a total of 399 houses.

Karl Hick, chief executive of Larkfleet Homes, said: “We’re operating across a wider area and building more houses on more sites than we have ever done before.

“The new land purchases with which we are starting this year will open up new opportunities for building reasonably-priced, high quality homes in mostly rural locations where we can help local people get onto the housing ladder.

“We will be starting work on all of these sites within weeks and we are actively looking for additional sites on which we can start building later in the year or in 2019.”

Larkfleet builds timber-framed housing under the Larkfleet Homes brand and traditional brick-and-block built housing under the Allison Homes brand.

Most of its development is in the East Midlands and East of England but it is working nationwide, from Scotland to the South West of England.