Copy of First World War book given to Horncastle school

Banovallum School were privileged to receive a copy of the book ‘Horncastle’s Great War’ from the co-authors Mary Silverton and Colin Gascoyne.

The book is a lovingly-researched account of the First World War from the perspective of the people of Horncastle and a fitting memorial to soldiers from the town who served and died in the conflict.

Headteacher, Grant Edgar said, “It is a privilege to receive such a well-researched book.

“It is a fascinating insight into the lives of the people of Horncastle and the impact the First World War had upon them.

“As a history teacher, I have loved reading through the book and gaining fresh insights into the First World War.

“Thank you to Mary and Colin for their kind gift.

“I am sure generations of Banovallum students will love finding out about the history of the town.”