Coffee Bar all set for Sunday opening

Campaigners calling for more businesses to open on a Sunday in Horncastle have received a boost from one of the town’s leading retailers.

The School House Coffee Bar in Church Lane will start Sunday opening from April 15.

Owner Jane Reed said the decision followed requests from regular customers.

She has employed an additional chef to cover the extra hours.

The School House will serve coffee and cake from 9.30am until 4pm. Breakfast will be served until 11am and Sunday lunch from noon to 3pm

The Bridge Coffee House has openedon Sunday during the winter and there are hopes more retailers will follow in a bid to attract more visitors to the town seven days a week.

Some people have claimed Horncastle for resembles a ‘ghost town’ on a Sunday, particulary compared to Woodhall Spa.