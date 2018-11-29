Brexit restricts county investment says senior Lincolnshire County Councillor

Theresa May’s Brexit deal’s red tape will restrict the council’s ability to invest in the things that make a difference to Lincolnshire, says a council leader.

Executive Councillor Colin Davie told Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Jaines that, “If I was an MP, I could not support” the proposals.

“The deal that is on the table is worse than our current position as a member of the EU,” he said.

“It’s not what I campaigned for, I campaigned for leave on the grounds we would have a global opportunity as a country and I believe that opportunity still exists but it’s going to be a bumpy ride for the next few weeks because of the way we’ve got ourselves into this position on the negotiations.”

He criticised how the UK would still be governed by EU state aid rules and funding models.

“I want us to be able to invest in the things that make a difference to Lincolnshire without going through the bureaucracy and red tape that we currently have to go through, and by the looks of it we’re going to be embedded into even more red tape for the next few years than we’ve ever had.

“That’s not what I want for Lincolnshire.”

He added: “I want us to be in a position where we can drive forward an agenda for Lincolnshire, for its residents, and make the county much more prosperous and sustainable.”

Coun Davie accused the government negotiators of not setting the bar high enough and not being ambitious or optimistic enough.

“We set the bar so low we as a country and government have fallen over the bar,” he said.