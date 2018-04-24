Award-winning novelist to visit Woodhall Spa

Award-winning crime novelist Christina James visits Woodhall Spa Library next week.

Ms James will visit the library to discuss her latest novel, which continues the fictional world of Detective Inspector Yates.

Ms James was born in Lincolnshire and grew up in Spalding, where many of her novels take place.

Her novels to date include In The Family, Almost Love, Sausage Hall, The Crossing and Fair of Face.

Her new novel, Gentleman Jack, has a planned release for October.

With her compelling storytelling and accurate descriptions of the South Holland and Fenland areas, readers will be hooked.

Library team leader, Jude Hall, said: “We are very excited to have a visit from Christina and have been keenly recommending her books to our customers since discovering her ourselves.

“Christina is an engaging speaker and is eager to receive questions from her readers, so this should be a great opportunity.”

The visit will take place on Tuesday, May 3, from 10am to 11.30am.

For more information, visit www.better.org.uk/libraries, or call 01522 782010