A ‘humble’ start to a stunning £60m turnover

A Horncastle based company which started from ‘humble local origins’ is looking to hit the £60m turnover mark this year, investing heavily in new sites and people.

Established over 70 years ago, BABush Tyres now operates from over 23 locations across Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Yorkshire as well as having a joint venture in Lincoln (ZR Tyres) and a majority share ownership of a tyre company in Hull (Endyke tyres).

BABush Tyres also co-owns a tyre distribution company in the South of England, with sites at Aylesbury and Brentwood (GTW Wholesale).

The company says it has been able to successfully blend its growth with its core principles as a family run business, combining trust and integrity - something that it admits, is not always synonymous with the tyre industry.

The company, which has its head offices in the old Station Yard, was delighted to launch two new sites in recent few months – Norwich and Knaresborough depots.

In a statement, the company said: “These new site growth further helps BABush achieve their aggressive three year growth plan and gives strategic locations to aid its service delivery.

“These new sites also represent the first stage of growth for 2018/2019 period – with further new sites planned across the period.”

The new Norwich site is branded under the Bush OE2 guise – and is designed around BABush’s expansion in the agricultural original equipment wheel and tyre supply side of its business.

BABush supply assembly wheels to agricultural sprayer manufacturers as well as trailer manufacturers across the UK.

This sector has been a key focal area for BABush over the past few years, as illustrated with the appointment of industry veteran Simon Warren in December 2017.

BABush is seeing agricultural tyres as a substantive growth area – with over 30% unit growth this year, relative to last year. This is across all its agricultural tyre channels BABush looks after from individual farms to major dealerships.

BABush’s other new site in Knaresborough has been the most successful start of any Bush Tyres new depot to date, witnessing substantial growth in the early months across all its channels of supply.

The company adds: “BABush continue to make Lincolnshire proud, and strive to work to its rural, Lincolnshire background as it expands its business.”