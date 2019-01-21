Bus shelter trouble in Horncastle

Police have served the next stage of a Community Protection Warning Notices on two individuals following allegations of intimidating behaviour in Horncastle’s main bus shelter.

It was initially thought warning letters had put a halt to any problems, but PSCO Nigel Wass confirmed two of the three individuals involved had since returned to the bus shelter.

If there are any further problems, offenders could end up in court and face a ban from the area of the bus shelter.

The action follows complaints by a member of the public.