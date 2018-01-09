Burglary at Alford Primary School

A burglary took place at Alford Primary School in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 6).

There are currently no details available about items stolen (if any) or details about the offenders.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any information that might aid their investigation.

If you have any information, call police on 101 using crime reference number 18000008315, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

• Meanwhile, in the nearby village of Willoughby, a car window was smashed between January 4-5.

If you have any information, call police on 101 using crime reference number 18000007187.