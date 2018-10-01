Bungalow fire near Billinghay being treated as arson

Emergency services are treating a fire that destroyed a derelict wooden bungalow near Billinghay as arson.

Three fire crews from Billinghay, Metheringham and Sleaford attended blazing bungalow beside the A153 between Billinghay and Tattershall Bridge on Friday night after the call came in just after 11pm.

‏Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a main jet, two hose reels and a Cobra high pressure fire extinuishing system to put out the disused building.

A fire service spokesman said there were no reported casualties and investigations have concluded that it was started deliberately.

The matter will be passed to police to investigate.