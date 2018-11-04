Brushing up at St Mary’s

People using Church Lane in Horncastle will have noticed the Victorian railings at the churchyard have received a smart new coat of paint. The work was part of the ‘Big Clean Up’ carried out by ten volunteers from the Lincolnshire Co-op led by staff members Michelle Pafomow and Sarah Dickeson who explained: “Community service is part of the County’s own Co-op’s ethos, we take on three local projects every year”

Needless to say the Rector Canon Charles Patrick and his building team were full of praise for the volunteers - and were delighted to see the task completed.