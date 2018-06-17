Bruiser, Talker and Crumpet are a big hit at Minting Park Farm

‘The best Open Farm Day I have ever been to.’

That was just one of the many comments after a successful Open Day at Minting Park Farm last Sunday.

The farm was one of many across the county to throw open their doors as part of a nationwide event designed to showcase the very best of British farming.

And, judging by the reactions of visitors, it appears the likes of Bruiser, Talky, and Crumpet - three of the farm’s resident pigs - were all very popular.

Lots of other animals were also ‘on duty’ while there were displays of vintage vehicles to keep the crowds happy.

It is the fifth year Minting Park has taken part in the event - and it is proving increasingly popular.

A spokesman from Minting Park Farm said: “We had 400 visitors.

“We had a fabulous day and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves and really interested in what we do here.

“The animals, quiz and food were very popular and we had some great feedback from our visitors.

“We would like to thank all our friends that helped us make the day so successful and all the lovely people that joined us for the day.”

Visitors enjoyed a quiz, self-guided tour, guess the weight of the animals, classic and vintage machinery, a barbecue, teas and homemade cakes.

Stainton le Vale and Revesby Estate were among the other farms taking part in the event.