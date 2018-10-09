Brothers and sisters in particular need of adoption families in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire County Council’s adoption service is highlighting that nearly 50 per cent of children currently waiting to be adopted in the county are brothers and sisters who need to be kept together.

This is mirrored nationally with many local authorities struggling to recruit adopters for more than one child.

To coincide with National Adoption Week (October 15-21), Lincolnshire Adoption Service has organised three information events where people can meet approved adopters who will talk about their experiences of adoption, including looking after siblings.

All are evening events from 7–9pm, on Tuesday October 16 at Branston Hall Hotel in Lincoln, Wednesday October 17 at Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham and Thursday October 18 at Boston West Golf Club in Boston.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “We all know that children growing up within a family environment flourish and thrive. At the moment we have a shortage of adoptive parents coming forward, particularly for brothers and sisters, and they often end up waiting the longest to find a home where they can feel safe and happy.

“I would urge anyone who has even the slightest interest in adopting and who wants to find out more to come along to one of these events. You can’t get better feedback than from those who are actually providing loving homes to children who really need it.”

To book a place on the event, log at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/adoptionevening, or call 01522 554114 for more information.

Anne Johnson, Adoption Team Manager, added: “It’s important that we find families who are able to offer homes to larger sibling groups as we know from experience that being placed with a brother or sister can help a child settle into a new family and have a positive sense of who they are.”