BREAKING: Thumbs up for Costa Coffee in Horncastle

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved plans for Costa Coffee to come to Horncastle.
The committee voted 9-0 in favour of the ‘change of use’ application, with two abstentions.
There were no speakers for or against the plans at the meeting.
Costa will open a two storey coffee house with 95 covers at an existing hardware store (Achurch and Son) in Horncastle’s Market Place.
Planning officers have already given approval for two non-illuminated signs on the outside of the building.
The applicants are a London company Cuppacoff Ltd, acting on behalf of Costa.
The prospect of a national retailer opening in Horncastle has been widely welcomed, although there have been some concerns about the impact it will have on existing coffee houses and cafes.
