BREAKING: Thumbs up for Costa Coffee in Horncastle

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved plans for Costa Coffee to come to Horncastle.

The committee voted 9-0 in favour of the ‘change of use’ application, with two abstentions.

The existing hardware store in Horncastle's Market Place.

There were no speakers for or against the plans at the meeting.

Costa will open a two storey coffee house with 95 covers at an existing hardware store (Achurch and Son) in Horncastle’s Market Place.

Planning officers have already given approval for two non-illuminated signs on the outside of the building.

The applicants are a London company Cuppacoff Ltd, acting on behalf of Costa.

The prospect of a national retailer opening in Horncastle has been widely welcomed, although there have been some concerns about the impact it will have on existing coffee houses and cafes.

