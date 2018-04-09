Breaking the chains to focus on ‘Freedom’ at St Mary’s festival

Organisers of this year’s Arts and Craft Festival hope the town will get behind them to celebrate ‘Freedom’.

This is the third year the parish church has held the week-long event and each year there has been a community art project for people to contribute to.

This year, the aim is to make the longest paper chain ever seen in the town, which will be symbolically broken by the Bishop of Grimsby during the event.

Event organiser Linda Patrick said: “We want everyone to get involved to help chain up the whole of the church.

“Pre-cut links can be picked up from participating shops in the town - colour it in or write a special message and then return it to the shop or the church.

“Alternatively make you own link from any material and drop it off at the church.”

As always, the week will feature a range of musical and art events, as well as a talk on slavery abolitionist William Wilberforce.

“The Freedom theme ties in really well too with the centenary of the end of the First World War ,” said Linda.

“We will also be creating a Freedom Trail to highlight some of the people who have made significant contributions to the freedom cause throughout the world - both in history and the present day.

“We are very excited about this year’s Big Sing too, when we will get everyone singing ‘Freedom is Coming’ from Zimbe.”

The event will see the town’s four schools coming together to produce a range of art work, as well as holding concerts and open classes in the church.

Another highlight of the event will be the ‘Pipes of Peace’ graffiti organ.

This project will see the church’s organ recreated for people to go along and write a prayer or draw a picture on the pipes - or even play a tune on the keyboard.

The festival will be held in St Mary’s Church from May 5 to May 12.

Horncastle Choral Society will be holding their concert on the first evening - for which there will be a charge - however all other events will be free to attend.