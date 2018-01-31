BREAKING: Developers withdraw plans for 360 homes in Woodhall Spa

Controversial plans for 360 new homes on land off Tattershall Road in Woodhall Spa have been withdrawn today (Wednesday January 31), ahead of tomorrow’s East Lindsey District Council planning committee meeting.

The development would have consisted of up to 360 homes (80% retirement dwellings and 20% family dwellings) in addition to employment land, healthcare facility, full planning permission for change of use of land from agricultural land to sports ground, a car park including tourist coach parking, play areas, and public open space.

As reported last week, the application had been recommended for refusal by East Lindsey District Council planning officer, Michelle Walker, ahead of the planning committee meeting tomorrow (Thursday, February 1).

This afternoon, Simon Williams from Masons Chartered Surveyors - the agent on behalf of applicants, Witham Trading Co. Ltd - confirmed that he had been instructed by his client to formally withdraw the application.

In his letter to Michelle Walker today, Mr Williams said: “We feel that, having read the committee report, the application is caught between the ‘devil and the deep blue sea’ in respect of the primary school education contribution issue in particular, and more work and dialogue being required to find a logical solution.

“LCC’s current stance is at odds with the correct factual position as we see it, and we would like to have the opportunity of detailed dialogue with them and the school itself to help ensure the village has sufficient quality primary school provision in the long-term.

“As has previously been stated, my client and his team of consultants advising on the application, have listened carefully to consultee feedback and, as a result of that, the application has evolved to its current form, intended only to be in the very best long-term interests of the village which we all appreciate is in the context of the district, a very special place. My client can and does take a long-term view.”

