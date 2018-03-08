BREAKING: 11-year-old girl dies following Manby collision

The 11-year-old girl who was involved in a collision in Manby on Tuesday morning (March 6) has sadly died in hospital.

Amelia Wood was hit by a wheel from a passing vehicle in Manby at around 8am on Tuesday, and died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances that surround the incident.

Police Sergeant Dave Mitchell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses and will be completing a full investigation.

“If anyone saw the white Land Rover Discovery travelling in Manby on the B1200, Manby Middlegate road, towards Saltfleetby, I would like them to call in if they haven’t already.”

Martin Brown, Executive Principal of Louth Academy, said: “Amelia was a well-loved student who will be greatly missed by staff and students at the Academy. We are all devastated by such tragic news.

“She was an active member of our community and was always keen to participate in events. Amelia was a keen netball player and represented the Academy in a recent fixture. She was a very popular and caring student who always helped and supported her friends.

“Amelia will be remembered at the Academy as a vibrant, passionate and very determined student.

“To support students, we have a counsellor and pastoral staff available who will offer help and guidance in the coming days and weeks, supported where appropriate by specialist professionals.

“At this difficult time, we would like to offer our deepest condolences to her family and all those who loved Amelia.”

Simon Clark, Head Teacher at Grimoldby Primary School, said; “We are of course shocked and saddened by this tragic accident. Amelia left our school last summer to go to secondary school. She was a wonderful young lady and a well-loved member of our school community.

“Amelia’s kindness really shone through, and her peers voted her onto the School Council when she was in Year 6. She used this opportunity to support younger pupils and help improve the school any way she could.

“Pupils, friends and staff at the school are naturally devastated. Our thoughts are very much with Amelia’s family.

“We will do everything we can to support Amelia’s friends and relatives.”