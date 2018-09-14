Bravery awards for two men who risked their lives after Bucknall RTC

Two men who risked their lives to drag a badly injured couple from their blazing car after a a road traffic collision in Bucknall in 2016 have received a top bravery award.

Guy Taylor and Adam Carter were presented with the Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Velum by Lincolnshire High Sheriff Ian Walter.

Mr Walter was invited to present the awards by Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly at a special ceremony.

Mr Taylor and Mr Carter raced to the scene of the RTC when a car crashed into a brick wall.

As a result of the impact, the driver received a fractured wrist and the front seat passenger received extensive injuries.

Mr Taylor and Mr Carter separately went to the crash site and despite seeing smoke, approached the vehicle.

Due to the damage to the car, and the extent of their injuries, the occupants were clearly struggling to get out of the vehicle.

Mr Taylor and Mr Carter reached into the vehicle to undo the occupants’ seat belts and removed them both to safety.

By the time the emergency services arrived on the scene, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the doctor at the scene, such were the nature of the injuries to the occupants, without the assistance of Mr Taylor and Mr Carter it was unlikely that they would have managed to escape the car without assistance, resulting in the worst possible outcome.

The duo were among several recipients of the prestigious award.

Opening the ceremony at Lincolnshire Police headquarters, Mr Skelly said: “We are here to recognise the outstanding achievements of police officers, police staff and members of the public.”