Brave teen Ellie faced her fears for charity sky dive

Sixteen-year-old Banovallum student Ellie Swinson has completed a high-octane deed for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance – raising more than £500 in the process.

The charitable youngster completed a parachute jump at Skydive Hibaldstow last Friday (February 22) and described her feelings as ‘euphoric’.

The achievement is doubly sweet as Ellie is a chronic anxiety sufferer - and is the youngest person ever to have made the jump at Hibaldstow too.

Ellie said she feels the jump has made her ‘so proud’.

She told the News: “I feel as though I’ve developed as a person since I’ve had to overcome my worries.

“I did feel very nervous before I did it, and I wasn’t sure if my anxiety would allow me to take part.

‘However, my instructor Shane was brilliant, and made me feel so calm.

“During the freefall itself, it was like I was flying - I felt euphoric.

“The views were beautiful.

“When you’re falling nearly three miles above earth, you realise there really is no point in worrying.”

Ellie said her favourite part was when the parachute opened.

“That was when I knew I would get to the ground safely,” she joked.

Speaking to the Horncastle News after the skydive, Ellie’s mother, Theresa Swinson, said she was ‘very proud’.

Theresa said: “She’d been so worried all morning that to actually do it was amazing.

“She’s such a superstar.

“I definitely won’t be giving it a try – although we do have a voucher!”

Ellie’s also a member of Horncastle’s Upstagers, who are ‘amazed’ by her achievement.

Young Stagers chairman, Sheena Liversage, said: “To take on this huge challenge to raise money for such a good cause as the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is truly inspirational.

“What an accomplishment – SO proud of you Ellie!”

Ellie has decided to keep her JustGiving link open for a further three months to help her reach her target of £1,000.

She wanted to thank everyone who has kindly donated and shared the page so far.

To donate, click here