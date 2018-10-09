Brave Phoebe, 8, completes walk in memory of her mum

A little girl who lost her mum to a brain tumour marked what would have been her 33rd birthday with a sponsored walk to find a cure for the disease.

Phoebe Hope Vines, who is now being brought up by Tetford grandparents Claire and Steve Vines, completed the eight-mile hike last Sunday (October 7) from Skegness to Ingoldmells with 13 friends and family members.

To date she has raised close to £5,000 to help find a cure.

Phoebe’s mum, Becky, was diagnosed at the age of 23 with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a highly aggressive brain tumour.

She defied the odds and gave birth to “miracle baby” Phoebe and out-lived her bleak 12-month prognosis, surviving for nine years.

The young mum underwent surgery three times and endured many months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but nothing could save her.

Becky passed away aged 31 at the home she and Phoebe shared with Claire and Steve.

Claire said: “It was such a shock to learn that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer – with Becky being one of them.

“Historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease, which is absolutely not right!

“I am so proud of what Phoebe is doing for Brain Tumour Research in Becky’s memory.”

Claire added: “Phoebe had always known she was going to lose her mum and now Steve and I are her moma and popa.

“Becky’s tumour was stable for six years, but its presence was always there, casting a shadow, and it was as if we were living on a knife-edge.

“The walk felt like something positive to do after a difficult day remembering Becky on her birthday.

“Phoebe has raised over £4,700 to date, including taking part in Brain Tumour Research’s Grand Union Canal Walk of Hope just a couple of months after losing her mum, to help find a cure for brain tumours and bring hope to future patients.

“We hope people will be kind enough to help her reach her target of £5,000.”

Michael Thelwall, Head of Community Fundraising at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are very grateful to Phoebe and Claire for their continued support.

He said: “Becky’s story reminds us that for too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer and we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

“Sadly less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers.

“The money raised by Phoebe will help us to fund dedicated UK Research Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.”

•To make a donation, click here