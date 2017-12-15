Brave duo who pulled couple from blazing car are to receive honours

Two men who risked their lives to drag a badly injured couple from their blazing car after a horror crash in Bucknall last year are to receive top bravery and life-saving honours by Royal approval.

If it wasn’t for the swift action of Guy Taylor of Hainton House, Bucknall and Adam Carter, who is a retained fire officer at Woodhall Spa Fire Station, Francis and Alicia Bradshaw, aged 71 and 68 respectively, would almost certainly have been burned to death.

Mr Taylor, whose home is nearby the scene of the crash in Main Street, Bucknall, and Mr Carter, who was working nearby as a painter and decorator, are to receive Royal Humane Society Testimonials on Vellum personally approved and signed by Princess Alexandra, President of the Society.

The crash happened on the afternoon of September 9 last year when the car, driven by Mr Bradshaw, hit a brick wall and caught fire.

Mr Taylor and Mr Carter rushed to the scene to find the car already on fire with flames coming from under the bonnet. Mr and Mrs Bradshaw, from Gosport, Hampshire, were struggling to get out.

Mr Taylor pulled the driver’s door open and Mr Carter reached in, undid the seat belt and pulled Mr Bradshaw out.

Mr Taylor then ran to the other side, undid Mrs Bradshaw’s seat belt and moved her to safety.

By this stage, the car was ablaze and when police arrived, it was a burnt out wreck. Doctors who attended the scene said it was most unlikely that Mr and Mrs Bradshaw could have escaped by themselves because of severe injuries they had suffered.

In addition to the awards, the two heroes have also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

As he announced the awards at the Society’s headquarters in London, he said : “Even though Mr Taylor and Mr Carter were on the scene almost immediately, the car was already on fire and if they had not responded as swiftly as they did it is very likely the couple in the car would have been burned to death.

“It takes a lot of courage to approach a burning vehicle. There is always a high chance that there could be an explosion or that anyone nearby could be badly burned as the fire escalates, but these two men didn’t hesitate.

“Thankfully they managed to get the couple out of the car in the nick of time. They were true heroes and richly deserve the awards.”

•A date has still to be set for the presentation.