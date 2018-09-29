Brand new housing development unveiled in Horncastle

A brand new housing development made up of 23 homes has been unveiled in Horncastle.

The development is located on Wesley Way, accessed off Mareham Road.

Housing provider Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) formed in April 2018 following a merger between Shorline and Boston Mayflower.

LHP has purchased 23 homes which are a mix of rental and shared ownership properties.

The development includes eight one and two-bedroom rental homes, five three-bedroom rental homes, six two and three-bedroom shared ownership homes and four two and three-bedroom rent to buy homes.

Head of asset management at LHP, Martin Woods, said: “We’re really proud to unveil more new homes.

“It shows both our intent in providing more affordable rental and ownership homes throughout the whole of the east coast of Lincolnshire as well as our commitment to the communities we already work in from Grimsby to Boston and everywhere in between.”

Lying to the south of the Lincolnshire Wolds, Wesley Way is a semi-rural development located in the historical market town of Horncastle.

Part funded by Homes England and developed by construction company Lindum Homes, the properties are a short walk from the town centre with its host of amenities and are due for completion in November.

LHP’s popular shared ownership scheme provides an affordable option for people who are struggling to get a foot on the property ladder allowing people to buy a share of a property and pay rent on the remaining share.

LHP home ownership officer Sarah Smaller said: “Our shared ownership homes are an affordable way to get onto the property ladder and are always popular – they offer customers who never thought they’d be able to afford to buy a home a real opportunity to fulfil their home ownership dreams.”

For the first time, the development also includes four rent to buy properties – a new scheme that gives people struggling to save for a deposit the opportunity to do so while living in the home that they could eventually buy.

• To find out more about the new rental properties click here or for more on the shared ownership and rent to buy homes, click here