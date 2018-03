Parishioners from the Hemingby Group of Parishes gathered at All Saints Church in Great Sturton to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Paul Novak from Sotby took along his Spanish donkey - called Boris - and everyone walked round the village singing hymns and carrying palm leaves.

The service was conducted by Church of England Reader Phyll Durow and afterwards tea and hot cross buns were served outside in the glorious spring sunshine. Photo: John Edwards.