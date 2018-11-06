Bonfire Night in Horncastle was a ‘roaring’ success

Big crowds attended the annual Horncastle Bonfire Night and Fireworks display...and judging by our photographs it appears everyone had a flaming good time!

Organised by Horncastle Lions, the event was as popular as ever and was enjoyed by all age groups.

Pensioner Mary Thompson (78) said: “The weather was very kind and it was wonderful to see all the fireworks - and the children enjoying themselves.”

Seven-year-old Taylor Atkinson said “It was brilliant. I liked all the fireworks and especially the sparklers.”

The event was held at Thimbleby Hill.

Lions president Phil Walter said: “We are proud once again to have organised the town’s bonfire.

“It is an important event for the club.

“We always make the point that this is a service to the community, and the event provides families with an affordable and safe Guy Fawkes experience”.

As always, the proceeds will go to charity.

While a lot of the money will go to serve local needs, Horncastle Lions are also part of the world’s largest service organisation fighting poverty and disability - especially sight loss - around the globe.

As with every year, there were all the usual attractions - hot dogs, burgers, hot drinks and stalls.

The Lions thanked everyone who attended and supported the event - including LIVES’ responders who were on hand in case of any emergencies.

The highlight, though, was the fabulous fireworks display, and The Lions ‘team’ has over 30 years’ experience.

They will be in action again this Sunday as part of the Remembrance beacon lighting event at Scrivelsby Park on November 11 at 6pm.