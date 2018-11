Big crowds are again expected at Horncastle’s bonfire and fireworks night, organised by the town’s Lions Club.

It will be held on Thimbleby Hill next Monday (November 5) and is an important fundraiser for the Lions who support a host of local, national and international causes.

Big crowds expected at Thimbleby Hill.

There will be all the usual attractions - hot dogs, burgers, hot drinks and side stalls.

Gates open at 6pm and the fire will be lit at 7pm.

Entry is £5, £12 for families and £3 for concessions.

Parking is restricted.