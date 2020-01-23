Body recovered from Mablethorpe river in search for missing Lisa

The body of a woman, believed to be missing woman Lisa Tyler, has been recovered from the river near Mile Lane in Mablethorpe.

The road was temporarily closed soon after this was reported to Lincolnshire Police at around 11.50am yesterday (Wednesday January 22).

Lisa Tyler.

Police and the Coastguard had been searching for Lisa since Monday evening, when she was last seen in Sutton on Sea.

A police spokesman said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but we believe this is Lisa Tyler. The family have been informed.

“We would like to thank the public for their support with this appeal.”