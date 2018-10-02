Blood donors needed in Horncastle

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued a last minute appeal to encourage members of the public to give blood at Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall tomorrow, Wednesday October 3.

A spokesman said: “Blood donation saves lives.

Save a life, give blood EMN-180210-155850001

“Each donation is a precious and generous gift which can save or improve the lives of up to three seriously ill adults (or six sick children).”

The whole blood donation experience takes around an hour, however the blood donation part only takes 5-10 minutes, and you will find out your blood type after your first donation

Around 200,000 new blood donors are needed each year to replace those who can no longer donate, and an additional 50,000 to make sure enough new donors are recruited from all the priority blood types patients need. Having enough donors means a constant supply of all blood types will be guaranteed for patients throughout the year.

Help save a life and book an appointment to Give Blood at Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, LN9 6NF by calling the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk

