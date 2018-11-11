bituary: Jack Gosling

More than 100 people attended the funeral of Jack Gosling at Boston Crematorium.

Jack (83) was born and brought up in Baumber, the youngest of eight children.

He left Caythorpe School at the age of 15 and started work in the wood yard at Wragby.

He stayed in this trade for 44 years, working first for Preswoods and then Butlers in Horncastle.

In 1957, Jack moved with his mother to St Mary’s Square in Horncastle.

In 1966, he married Jill and they eventually moved into a new bungalow in the town’s Accommodation Road .

Jack’s lawn was his pride and joy, as were his dahlias, which he grew each year from seed.

Jack and Jill were keen cyclists and were often seen out together around town.

In retirement, Jack worked for R H Turner & Son as a pallbearer.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Mourners were: Jill Gosling (wife); Barry Wilkinson (nephew); Avel Short (sister-in-law); Matthew Short (nephew rep Sue, Charlie and Amy); Jane Laidlaw (niece, rep Michael and Eli); Trish Clifford; Becky Clifford; Alan and Janice Taylor (friends); Maureen Gosling; Norman and Myra Melton; Sue Giles; Christine Norton (rep Nicholas); Ivan Scarborough (rep Nora); Christine and Denis Brackenborough; Cliff Fidling and Pauline Common; Pauline Atkinson (rep Vic Atkinson); Neville Soulby (rep R H Turner & Son); Mr and Mrs Kevin Soulby; Ann Russell (rep Steven and Joshua Russell); Christine Fairweather (rep Steven Fairweather); Lesley Reeson; Mr and Mrs Hornsey; Dave Baxter; Ian and Susan Sharpe; Mrs K Walters (rep T Walters); Mrs A Lea (rep Keith Gosling); Mrs T Newsham (rep Paul); Paul and Sue Lea; Betty Gray; Alan and Linda Applewhite; Ron and Janet Clark; Mr and Mrs M Clark; Michael Devereux; Mr and Mrs T Major; Frank Clark; Alan and Daisy Stedman; Anne and Tony Clark; Mrs J White; Paul Bulter; Carl Bulter; Pat Caburn; Pam Roberts; Edna Noble; Deirdre Blackbourn; Bob Blackbourn; Keith and Sandra Rogers; Janet and Lou Walker; Mr and Mrs G Pipes; Debbie and Ron Short; Jess and Adam; Zen Stanley and Rachel Hickson; David Barnett (rep Judy); Brian Fenn; Steve Barnett (rep Sue); Kay Burnett; Tony and Val Wood; Gerry and Lorraine; Margaret and Alver Skinner; Bev Danby; Malcolm and Janet Padley.

Unable to attend were Bev Johnson and Anthony Trapmore.

Donations collected for the British Heart Foundation have so far raised £446.44 in Jack’s memory.

The funeral service was conducted by the Rev Avril Ford.

The funeral directors were R H Turner & Son of Horncastle.