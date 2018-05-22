Big crowds ‘flock’ to Spa Country Show

Twins Charlie and Fred Skinner, two, from Woodhal Spa are pictured enjoying an ice cream at the show.
Twins Charlie and Fred Skinner, two, from Woodhal Spa are pictured enjoying an ice cream at the show.

‘A perfect day for the perfect one day show’ was one visitor’s comment on the 2018 Woodhall Spa Country Show.

A sunny day with a light breeze led to a steady flow through the gates as the crowds enjoyed attractions ranging from a big entry of livestock to live music, displays of vintage vehicles and a wide selection of trade stands.

“We had an excellent day”, said Paul, from Timeless Men’s Accessories, a winner in the trade stands category.

The ‘Superstar Sheep’ theme proved very popular with visitors and the antics of dancing sheep in the sheep show were a highlight.

The Woolly Roadshow displayed everything that can be made from wool - from roof insulation to fine woollen garments. The Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers and Spinners created a jersey from raw wool, within the day.

Cattle, sheep and poultry classes were all full - leaving judges with a difficult task.

Emma Benge, from Horsington, won the Cattle Championship with a Lincoln Red Bull, and Tina Blythe, from Langrick, took the Sheep Championship with her Suffolk ewe, a rather special sheep that had been coloured pink as Tina is doing the rounds at shows this summer to raise support for ‘Women against Cancer’.