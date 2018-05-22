Big crowds ‘flock’ to Spa Country Show

‘A perfect day for the perfect one day show’ was one visitor’s comment on the 2018 Woodhall Spa Country Show.

A sunny day with a light breeze led to a steady flow through the gates as the crowds enjoyed attractions ranging from a big entry of livestock to live music, displays of vintage vehicles and a wide selection of trade stands.

“We had an excellent day”, said Paul, from Timeless Men’s Accessories, a winner in the trade stands category.

The ‘Superstar Sheep’ theme proved very popular with visitors and the antics of dancing sheep in the sheep show were a highlight.

The Woolly Roadshow displayed everything that can be made from wool - from roof insulation to fine woollen garments. The Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers and Spinners created a jersey from raw wool, within the day.

Cattle, sheep and poultry classes were all full - leaving judges with a difficult task.

Emma Benge, from Horsington, won the Cattle Championship with a Lincoln Red Bull, and Tina Blythe, from Langrick, took the Sheep Championship with her Suffolk ewe, a rather special sheep that had been coloured pink as Tina is doing the rounds at shows this summer to raise support for ‘Women against Cancer’.