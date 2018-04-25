Beware of fake FIFA World Cup tickets

Action Fraud has issued a warning about fraudsters taking advantage of unsuspecting football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15, and the worldwide demand for match tickets, flight tickets, and accommodation is expected to be significant.

Those planning to travel should exercise caution when considering the purchase of tickets or accommodation because the event is highly likely to be targeted by fraudsters looking to take advantage of unsuspecting fans.

Fraudsters will likely be posing as:

• Official World Cup ticket vendors or private individuals attempting to sell on a match ticket via online marketplace;

• A fraudulent website or operator offering non-existent flights or other transport to host cities;

• An accommodation booking service, hotel or operator, offering seemingly convenient accommodation in one of the host cities for the duration of the game;

• Lottery or competition organisers claiming that you’ve won a prize or cash related to the tournament.

Action Fraud received over six hundred reports and intelligence submissions in relation to the previous World Cup, so it’s vital that football fans exercise caution when considering a purchase or making a transaction.

You can protect yourself in the following ways:

• Listen to your instincts: If something feels wrong then it is usually right to question it. Fraudsters will use the promise of steep discounts to lure you into handing over your money or revealing personal/financial details.

• Clicking on links/files: Don’t be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details, and never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

• Visit the Action Fraud website and take a look at their Ticket Fraud, Holiday Fraud and Lottery Fraud advice pages before making any decisions or bookings.

• For useful advice and information on the World Cup please visit the Government Guidance Pages: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/be-on-the-ball-world-cup-2018

• Visit Take Five (takefive-stopfraud.org.uk/advice/) and Cyber Aware (cyberaware.gov.uk) for more information about how to protect yourself online.