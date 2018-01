The Bernard family were certainly busy at Christmas.

Children Kieran, Kayleigh and Annalise (pictured above) took part in this nativity scene and also handmade raffle tickets for the town’s first-ever Community Christmas Lunch.

Parents Michael and Christina put together two hampers used as prizes at the lunch which was described as a brilliant success with volunteers staging a day to remember for around 40 people who otherwise would have spent Christmas Day on their own.