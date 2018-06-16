Benches at Bardney to commemorate two world wars

Bardney is the proud owner of two new benches; one depicting WWI and the other remembering the Second World War.

Both benches are on the edge of the village green and look towards the war memorial .

Bardney Councillors Charles Shaw, Malcolm Speed, Sally Zubic, John Zubic and Vice Chairman Robin Darby with one of the benches EMN-180406-180245001

Coun Robert Webb, Chairman of Bardney Group Parish Council, said: “The council has been considering various and suitable options to commemorate the end of the First World War for quite a while.

“We were delighted to find the WWI bench which clearly depicts those who served and also discovered the further design honouring those whose who fought in the WW2.

“As Bardney has strong military links and played a role in the war effort, it was fitting that the second bench was also purchased.”